Brooke Jowett is a star of the hit reality series Survivor, but some fans may not recognize the name. That is because Brooke made her debut in 2016 as a member of the Saanapu tribe on Australian Survivor season 3. After finishing in 7th place, she was invited back to Australian Survivor: All-Stars in 2020.

“I’m sociable, competitive, likable and witty. I think I have just as much of a chance as everyone else,” she said about her strategy going into the game. “I had only seen about three episodes of Survivor before I applied but since being accepted, I’ve seen about three seasons. I think I’m probably most like Parvati from the US version, I think she was the flirt, oops!”

“My plan is to try and be everybody’s friend and to put in the effort to form relationships. I usually find that I bond with guys a lot quicker than I do with women, so my time will be devoted to developing strong bonds with the girls.”

Brooke is currently dating fellow Survivor All-Star cast member Locky Gilbert.

