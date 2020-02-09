Oscars Live Stream 2020: How to Watch 92nd Academy Awards Online

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The awards will be handed out in 24 categories by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Leading the way was Joker with 11 nominees.

The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow close behind with 10 nominations apiece.

Ahead of the awards, a full list of presenters has been announced for the ceremony.

Late additions to the list of presenters included Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, and Taika Waititi. This year, the Oscars will once again be carried out without a host.

All of the information you need for the 2020 Oscars can be seen below.

2020 Oscars Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2020

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: ABC (check local listings

