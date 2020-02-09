Mobile Gaming as the Future of the Online Casino Industry

The online casino sector of the gambling industry is becoming bigger each year. The online gambling market alone is expected to earn up to 87.75 billion US dollars by the year 2024 with a CAGR of 8.77 percent.

With the growth of this industry comes many innovations and changes to keep up with the demands of the public. Online casino gaming has seen many improvements since it has started and this is mainly why it continues to gain more customers or players.

With where the industry is at the moment, one may already think that it might remain stagnant for a while. However, this isn’t really the case as online casino operators and software developers are continuously working on making sure that they don’t get left behind.

When it comes to gambling in general, going mobile appears to be the present and the future. The mobile sector of the gambling industry is now the focus of pretty much everybody. This makes sense as statistics show that there are already around 4 billion people around the world who own a smartphone.

This simply means that going mobile can enable the gambling industry to reach out to such a number of people. Even land casinos are now ensuring that they don’t get left behind. Many land casinos now team up or partner up with mobile software providers to be able to reach the mobile market.

When it comes to mobile gaming, it’s really the convenience that people most like about it. You basically no longer have to travel to a casino to enjoy your favorite games like poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and slot machine.

You can easily visit online casinos like clovr.com that carries different varieties of traditional casino games. This particular online casino also showcases how it’s cryptocurrency-friendly. This means that it accepts cryptos like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, and many more as a deposit to your account.

The use of cryptocurrencies is also something that the online casino industry might be heading towards. Many believe that cryptos are the future of online transactions and this includes the transactions made in the online gambling industry.

Bitcoin has already come a long way since it was invented in 2008. In 2010, it was only valued for less than a dollar, but at some point in 2017, it peaked at 20,000 US dollars. Currently, it plays around 7000-8000 US dollars, but many experts say that it could still be valued more in the near future.

This means that more people will eventually be using cryptos as well. As of early 2019, there are already around 32 million active Bitcoin wallets. This is because you can create multiple wallets, but this still means that Bitcoin users are widespread. It’s also a great way to lure in more players if you own a casino.

Many online casinos now include this as a payment option. In fact, there are online casinos out there that are purely dedicated to Bitcoin or other altcoin users. Some casinos also have better deals for crypto users to lure in more of them in their casinos.

Going mobile may not only be all about your smartphone in the future. Mobile gaming has definitely evolved and there are now different accessories that you can buy to enhance your mobile gaming experience.

In 2016, Oculus released its first VR device that can be used on gaming consoles and even smartphones. Eventually, mobile technology giants like Lenovo and HTC also released their VR devices specifically made for smartphone users.

VR technology has already been adapted by some online casinos. You can now visit an online casino as if you’re walking in an actual physical casino. This just takes your online casino gaming to the next level and currently, casino software providers are now working on more games that can be playable with a VR device.

This is something that players will see a lot in the future. It’s interactive gaming at its finest and surely, more innovations are to come with these VR devices as it becomes more available to the public.

Aside from VR devices, the online gaming industry, which includes the gambling industry, is also looking at other mobile devices like smartwatches. With how advanced these smartwatches are nowadays, you can already make a phone call and browse the internet with these.

It might not take long before you can finally play a game of real money slots with your smartwatch. Software developers are already trying to brew something up for this. When that time comes, online casino gaming will surely be more accessible and convenient to many.