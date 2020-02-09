Florence Pugh is an English actress who burst into the spotlight in her leading role in the 2016 film Lady McBeth. She took her popularity to the next level with her portrayal of WWE wrestler Paige in the biographical film Fighting with My Family.
Other titles to Pugh’s credit include The Falling, Midsommar, Little Women, Malevolent, The Commuter, and an upcoming film Black Widow.
Throughout her career, the actress has received nominations for an Academy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, and two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.
Pugh is also known for being in a relationship with popular actor Zach Braff.
Finally, my thank you to all who made this blue extravaganza happen. I’m hoping we did Amy March proud in this.. I was essentially a walking bow, I’m sure she’s fist pumping. Stepping on to that mighty red carpet wearing all the work of those below was truly magical. @rebeccacorbinmurray @peterluxhair @babskymakeup @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli @cartier #littlewomen
My first ever Governors ball.. so in spectacular Amy March fashion, all the pleats, frills and sparkles were laid on thick ;) Those all to thank for this magnificent colourful bang- @rebeccacorbinmurray @peterluxhair @babskymakeup And @pppiccioli spectacular purple extravaganza was a total joy to wear. @maisonvalentino 🦄
Two hours until TIFF meets this sassy Queen. Outlaw King Premieres in a few hours and I’m so fecking pumped. (I like to spice up the costume continuity photos and bring a bit of homemade salsa to the table with my poses) #outlawking #TIFF P.S don’t pretend you don’t want my green tights…