Florence Pugh is an English actress who burst into the spotlight in her leading role in the 2016 film Lady McBeth. She took her popularity to the next level with her portrayal of WWE wrestler Paige in the biographical film Fighting with My Family.

Other titles to Pugh’s credit include The Falling, Midsommar, Little Women, Malevolent, The Commuter, and an upcoming film Black Widow.

Throughout her career, the actress has received nominations for an Academy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, and two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Pugh is also known for being in a relationship with popular actor Zach Braff.

