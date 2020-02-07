UFC 247 Weigh-in Results: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, February 8 with a championship doubleheader at UFC 247. The event is set to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight championship against Katlyn Chookagian.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

The UFC 247 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 8 exclusively on pay-per-view. The main card will kickoff with a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi, with Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige and Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa also set to take place.

A full look at the weigh-in results for UFC 247 can be seen below.

UFC 247 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) – for light heavyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (246.5) vs. Derrick Lewis (261.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Antonio Arroyo (186) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Mario Bautista (135) vs. Miles Johns (135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

UFC 247: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, February 8

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+