Poeti Norac, a rising surfing star and French champion, has passed away at age 24. Norac had moved to Australia to continue pursuing her surfing career which she began at age 6 with her father Bruno.

The French Surfing Federation confirmed the news of Norac’s passing, according to the New York Post.

“The surfing community has lost a member of its family, a beautiful person with a shining smile, an artist on the longboard whose enthusiasm radiated from (her region) Vendée and everywhere else,” a statement from the French Surfing Federation read.

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our young ambassador Poeti Norac,” lifestlye brand Oxbow, one of Norac’s sponsors, wrote on Instagram. “The youngest of our family of ambassadors for over four years, Poeti had moved to Australia several months ago to perfect her English and ride the lovely Australian waves. Her father informed us of her death on the Sunshine Coast last week, and it is in agreement with the family that we publish this terrible news today.”

The French Surfing Federation announced that a celebration of Norac’s life will take place at a planned ceremony coming soon.

Our deepest condolences go out to Norac’s family during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

