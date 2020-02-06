Super Bowl 54 Mic’d Up Video Released By NFL

|

Super Bowl 54 is in the rearview mirror and the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to celebrate their big win over the San Francisco 49ers, but now we get to relive the action thanks to an incredible video released by the NFL.

The league celebrated the Super Bowl by releasing an epic Mic’d Up video from the big game.

One of the best moments came from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who understood the gravity of the situation and knew that the win would be going down in the history books.

“It’s gonna be special,” Mahomes said. “They’re gonna talk about this forever, baby. They’re gonna talk about this forever. It’s gonna be special. They’re gonna talk about it forever. We keep rolling.”

You can check out the Super Bowl 54 Mic’d Up video below.

Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs mic’d up.

While Super Bowl 54 is in the books, oddsmakers are already looking ahead to next season with the early odds for Super Bowl 55.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers for the upcoming season? A full look at the odds for the 2021 Super Bowl can be seen below.

TEAM                                     1/15/20              Current Odds (2/3/20)     

  • Kansas City Chiefs                    7/1                    5/1
  • San Francisco 49ers                  8/1                    7/1
  • Baltimore Ravens                      8/1                    8/1
  • New England Patriots                12/1                  9/1
  • Dallas Cowboys                        16/1                  16/1
  • New Orleans Saints                   14/1                  16/1
  • Green Bay Packers                   20/1                  18/1
  • Philadelphia Eagles                   33/1                  18/1
  • Pittsburgh Steelers                    16/1                  20/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers                25/1                  22/1
  • Los Angeles Rams                    25/1                  25/1
  • Minnesota Vikings                     25/1                  25/1
  • Seattle Seahawks                      25/1                  25/1
  • Tennessee Titans                      50/1                  25/1
  • Atlanta Falcons                         25/1                  33/1
  • Chicago Bears                          25/1                  33/1
  • Cleveland Browns                     33/1                  33/1
  • Houston Texans                        33/1                  33/1
  • Indianapolis Colts                      33/1                  33/1
  • Buffalo Bills                              40/1                  40/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                    50/1                  40/1
  • Denver Broncos                        50/1                  50/1
  • Carolina Panthers                      66/1                  66/1
  • Detroit Lions                             100/1                66/1
  • New York Giants                       66/1                  66/1
  • New York Jets                           66/1                  66/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             66/1                  66/1
  • Arizona Cardinals                      80/1                  80/1
  • Cincinnati Bengals                     100/1                80/1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars                 50/1                  80/1
  • Miami Dolphins                         100/1                100/1
  • Washington Redskins                100/1                100/1

Super Bowl 55 is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The game will be aired live on CBS.

