In the main event of UFC 246, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone suffered a quick loss to former two-division champion Conor McGregor. Following the bout, UFC president Dana White claimed Cerrone suffered a broken nose and orbital bone, but Cerrone isn’t backing up those claims.

While responding to fans on an Instagram post, Cerrone said that he suffered no broken bones in the fight.

“Surgery?? I didn’t have anything broken,” Cerrone said, according to MMAjunkie.com. “That’s because they didn’t break. Not sure why the UFC always says that.”

Cerrone was suspended 180 days by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following the loss. But because he avoided any fractures, Cerrone should be able to return sooner than originally anticipated.

UFC 246 Results

Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:40

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:38

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:49

Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:46

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:10

Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo def. J.J. Aldrich via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)