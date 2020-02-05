NFL Betting Odds 2020: Who is Favored to Win Next Season?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but that could all change in a year. The recent betting odds have been released to show the over/under totals for every team’s winning total.

While there are some of the usual suspects at the top of the board, there are other big developments.

BetOnline.ag released the latest odds which show how each team is expected to perform during the 2020-2021 season.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances in the coming year?

A full look at the upcoming betting odds can be seen below.

Highest Pre-Season Win Totals Since 2009

2009 11½ : New England

2010 10½: Indianapolis, New Orleans, San Diego

2011 11½: Green Bay, New England

2012 12: Green Bay, New England

2013 11½: Denver, New England, San Francisco

2014 11½: Denver

2015 11: Green Bay, Indianapolis, Seattle

2016 10½: Carolina, Green Bay, New England, Pittsburgh, and Seattle

2017 12½ New England

2018 11 New England

2019 11 New England

2020 Over/Under Win Totals (Alphabetically)

Arizona Cardinals – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 5½.

Atlanta Falcons – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9.

Baltimore Ravens – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 11

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8.

Buffalo Bills – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 6½.

Carolina Panthers – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8.

Chicago Bears – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9½.

Cincinnati Bengals – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 5½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 6.

Cleveland Browns – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9.

Dallas Cowboys – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8½.

Denver Broncos – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8

Note: 2019 opening win total was 7.

Detroit Lions – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 7.

Green Bay Packers – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9½.

Houston Texans – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8½.

Indianapolis Colts – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9½. When the odds opened, Luck was the QB. Closed at 7½ before season started.

Jacksonville Jaguars – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8.

Kansas City Chiefs – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 11½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 10½.

Las Vegas Raiders – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7

Note: 2019 opening win total was 6½. They were Oakland last season.

Los Angeles Chargers – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9½.

Los Angeles Rams – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 10½.

Miami Dolphins – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 5½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 5..

Minnesota Vikings – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9.

New England Patriots – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 11.

New Orleans Saints – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10

Note: 2019 opening win total was 10½.

New York Giants – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 6.

New York Jets – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 6½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 7.

Philadelphia Eagles – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10

Note: 2019 opening win total was 9½.

Pittsburgh Steelers – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8½.

San Francisco 49ers – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 10½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8.

Seattle Seahawks – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 9

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8½.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 7½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 6½.

Tennessee Titans – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 8½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 8½.

Washington Redskins – 2020 Regular Season Win Total

Over/Under 5½

Note: 2019 opening win total was 6.

