Magic vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online

The NBA returns to action on Wednesday, February 5 with the Orland Magic making the trip to TD Garden for a meeting with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics will be looking for their fifth consecutive win.

Orlando, meanwhile, will be looking to put an end to the streak.

“Part of that (improvement) is being out there on the floor, making mistakes and learning from them,” Markelle Fultz said, via ESPN.com. “It’s a combination of experiencing things while I’m playing as the games go on and then I also want to get better at making the right film prep, asking the right questions and making sure that I’m prepared for the games.”

Magic vs Celtics Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, February 5

Time: 7:30 P.M. EST

Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Boston -6.5 | O/U: 208.5

