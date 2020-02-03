Instagram Model Kelly Kay Identified as Super Bowl 54 Streaker

|

Kelly Kay is a popular Instagram model, but she really generated attention after being identified as the streaker at Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Kay ran onto the field and flashed her butt to the crowd.

However, she didn’t really make it too far. Just a few feet into her venture, Kay was tackled by security guards and escorted off of the field.

She currently has more than 266,000 followers on Instagram and is also the proud owner of an OnlyFans account.

