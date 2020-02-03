COED Girl of the Day: Kimberly Perlman, San Diego State (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, February 3, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student or social media personality who stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Kimberly Perlman, a student at San Diego State University.

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 31,600 followers on Instagram.

San Diego State was founded in 1897 as San Diego Normal School. The university — which is classified among “Doctoral Universities: High Research Activity” — is the third-oldest university in the California State University system.

You can check out more photos of Kimberly in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.