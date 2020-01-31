Super Bowl 54 is just days away. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be battling it out on the field, but it is the betters who will be really driving the action in the sportsbooks. Thanks to the oddsmakers, there are plenty of intriguing prop bets that can add some intrigue for your casual football fan.

The latest prop bets have added new specials for the big game including entertainment and political lines.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

Below are the new special odds and ends for the big game including whether Drake will promote a team, the national anthem length, and whether breasts will be exposed.

Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: New Special Odds & Ends

Will a player be arrested in Miami after the game?

Yes +750 (15/2)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will there be a power outage in the stadium during the game?

Yes 33/1

Will Drake pick or promote a team on Instagram?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Winner of 15th Puppy Bowl

Team Fluff -300 (1/3)

Team Ruff +200 (2/1)

Demi Lovato Length of US National Anthem

Over 2 minute 3 seconds -160 (5/8)

Under 2 minute 3 seconds +120 (6/5)

Length of the final word “Brave”?

Over/Under 5.5

Will Demi Lovato Omit a Word From National Anthem?

Yes +900 (9/1)

No -3000 (1/30)

Which QB will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Patrick Mahomes -150 (2/3)

Jimmy Garoppolo +110 (11/10)

First Coach to be shown during National Anthem?

Andy Reid 11/10

Kyle Shanahan 6/5

Robert Saleh 11/2

No coach shown 7/2

Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During National Anthem

Black 1/3

Silver/Grey 3/2

Any other 5/1

Will Demi Lovato Wear Nail Polish During Anthem Singing?

Yes -1750 (2/35)

No +650 (13/2)

Will Fireworks be Heard right after Bombs bursting in air?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -260 (5/13)

Any player raise a fist during the National Anthem?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Any player take a knee during the National Anthem?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a scoring drive take less time than Anthem length?

Yes -250 (2/5)

No +170 (17/10)

Will broadcast show any members of the military?

Yes -5000 (1/50)

No +2000 (20/1)

Will Shakira and J-Lo both sing in Spanish?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Who will show cleavage during performance?

Both 2/5

J-Lo only 5/2

Shakira only 5/2

Neither cleavage 11/2

Will J-Lo show butt cleavage?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will either Shakira or J-Lo show side boob?

Yes +140 (7/5)

No -180 (5/9)

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a football be used as a prop?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Will Jay-Z be shown during halftime show?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Gerard Piqué be shown during halftime show?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck speak in Spanish?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say “Patriots”?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will they mention that Jimmy Garoppolo started with the Patriots?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck say “1972 Dolphins”?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +225 (9/4)

Will Joe Buck mention his dad Jack during the broadcast?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Joe Montana be at the game and shown on the broadcast?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +250 (5/2)

Who will be mentioned first?

Joe Montana 2/3

Jerry Rice 13/10

Steve Young 9/2

Will broadcast mention Raheem Mostert was undrafted?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will they mention Colin Kaepernick?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will they mention Alex Smith?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Total replay reviews that Mike Pereira gets wrong?

Over ½ +200 (2/1)

Under ½ -300 (1/3)

Total mentions that Super Bowl is on Groundhog Day?

Over ½ +150 (3/2)

Under ½ -200 (1/2)

Total Chains brought on to field to measure

Over/Under 1½

Will they mention or show clip/picture of Andy Reid competing in Punt/Pass/Kick Contest?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will they refer to Andy Reid as “Big Red”?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Total Mentions that Andy Reid has gone 15 years in between Super Bowls?

Over/Under ½

Which Head Coach will be mentioned 1st?

Andy Reid EVEN (1/1)

Kyle Shanahan -140 (5/7)

Which Head Coach will be shown 1st?

Andy Reid -120 (5/6)

Kyle Shanahan -120 (5/6)

Will they show a clip of Chiefs in Super Bowl IV?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will they show a clip or picture of Joe Montana playing with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will they show a clip or picture of Len Dawson smoking a cigarette at Halftime of Super Bowl I?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?

Yes +225 (9/4)

No -350 (2/7)

Will Dan Marino highlight to be shown?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

How many times will they show Mike Shanahan during the Broadcast?

Over/Under 1½

Will Roger Goodell be shown during broadcast?

Yes -700 (1/7)

No +400 (4/1)

Will they show highlights of Donovan McNabb throwing up in Super Bowl?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Drake be shown during broadcast?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will Jay-Z be shown during broadcast?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will breasts be shown on the TV Broadcast?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will a fan run on the field?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

If a fan runs on the field who will tackle them first?

Security 6/5

Player 7/4

Team staff member 5/2

Another fan 15/2

Will a “John 3:16” banner/sign be shown?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will President Trump predict winner before kickoff?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will President Trump sing along to national anthem?

Yes +200 (3/1)

No -300 (1/5)

Will President Trump tweet during the game?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Will President Trump call winning coach after the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will President Trump tweet “latinos” after the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will the winning team visit the White House?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Which will be higher?

Yardage of longest reception -200 (1/1)

Trump approval rating on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)

Which will be higher?

Donald Trump Total Tweets on 2/3/20 +150 (3/2)

49ers Point Total -200 (1/2)

Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Head Coach

Purple 11/10

Red/Pink 11/4

Lime/Green/Yellow 4/1

Clear/Water 15/2

Orange 15/2

Blue 10/1

Who will the Super Bowl MVP Mention 1st after Getting Award?

Teammates 5/4

God/Religion 9/4

Winning City 5/1

Coach or coaches 6/1

Family 7/1

Owner 16/1