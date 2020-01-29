LSU Football: Joe Burrow Adds Manning Award to Trophy Case

LSU football star Joe Burrow continues to add to his trophy case. The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion recently received the honor of being the Manning Award recipient for the past college football season. Burrow has been piling up the awards ahead of his likely honor of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season with the Tigers, Burrow threw for a whopping 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.

The Manning Award is the only major trophy that takes the postseason into account. Along with the Manning Award and Heisman, Burrow claimed the Associated Press National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Award. He was also a first-team All-American for good measure.

“I’ve not sure we’ve ever seen a quarterback have the high level of sustained and consistent excellence against a very challenging schedule that Joe Burrow had this season,” said Archie Manning in a statement. “Week-in and week-out, he played elite-level football while leading his team to victory. He simply didn’t have an off-day all season-long, which is amazing. And then in the postseason, he managed to take his game to another level. It’s been a pleasure to watch Joe this year.

“On behalf of the entire Manning family, we would like to thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for its generous and ongoing support of the Manning Award. The Bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.”

