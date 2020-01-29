COED Girl of the Day: Alica Schmidt, Germany (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, January 29, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Alica Schmidt, a wildly successful track and field athlete from Germany.
She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 625,000 followers.
Two years ago, Schmidt helped Germany take the silver medal in the 4×400 relay at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships and just last year helped the team to bronze at the U23 European Championships. She has an outside shot of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo which would help take her star power to the next level.
You can check out more photos of Alica in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
