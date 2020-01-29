WATCH: Coca-Cola Energy Super Bowl 54 Ad Teases Big Game Surprise

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away. Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is set to take place on Sunday, February 2 and we are beginning to get a first-look at some of the highly-anticipated commercials that will be airing during the big game.

One of the companies to drop a teaser for their Super Bowl ad is Coca-Cola, which dropped a teaser for its Coca-Cola Energy spot which will run 60-seconds.

While there isn’t much revealed by Coca-Cola, they do tease a big announcement or appearance in the 15-second ad that features a close-up shot of Martin Scorsese.

It will be Coca-Cola’s return to Super Bowl advertisement after sitting out in 2019.

Will it be a big name celebrity or athlete appearing in the ad? What does the company have up their sleeves? You can take a guess as to who will “show up” in Coca-Cola Energy’s Big Game debut by tagging @CocaCola and using the #ShowUp hashtag on social media.

You can check out the teaser below.

Who will show up on Sunday? Dot, dot, dot…

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.