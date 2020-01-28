Super Bowl 54 Infographic: Which Team is Each State Rooting For?

Super Bowl 54 is less than a week away, and with Super Bowl Week officially kicking off, we are learning more about which team is being favored across the country. While the oddsmakers have the Kansas City Chiefs as slight favorites, there is still a strong showing of support for the San Francisco 49ers.

The football team at BetOnline.ag compiled mentions from over 75,000 tweets to determine Kansas City or San Francisco are most commonly preferred in every state. The date was compiled using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. The hashtag tracks were team specific such as #ChiefsKingdom and #GoNiners (San Francisco has also recently started using #BeLegendary).

Now, who will each state be rooting for in the big game on Super Bowl Sunday? According to the data, the nation is nearly split 50/50, as the Chiefs have 27 states rooting for them, and the 49ers have 23.

You can take a look at the breakdown below.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.