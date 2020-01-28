Allen S. Pereira, a 59-year-old youth hockey coach in Massachusetts, is in some serious trouble with the law. According to the Dracut Police Department, Pereira was arrested on three felony counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen player for several years.

The victim was reportedly 14 years old at the time of the sexual assault.

Pereira coached street hockey at Breakaway Hockey Dek & Sports since 2011, according to WCVB.

“We were made aware of allegations and we took them seriously,” owner Casey Corcoran told the station in a statement. “We took quick corrective action. Other comments should be directed to an ongoing investigation.”

From the report:

The incidents occurred over the course of several years, starting when the victim was 14 years old and hockey player on a team coached by PEREIRA. The suspect is alleged to have inappropriately touched the victim and allegedly tried to coerce the victim into touching him and performing sexual acts on him.

