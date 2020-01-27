Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Cross-Sport, Politics, Entertainment Props

With Super Bowl 54 less than one week away, the betting odds continue to come out for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs. But there are also some fun bets and odds, including cross-over betting.

Recently, a list of cross-sport, political, and entertainment prop bets for the big game were released.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

A full look at the cross-sport, political, and entertainment props for Super Bowl 54 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NBA Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

James Harden point total vs. Pelicans -7.5

Super Bowl First half total points +7.5

Which will be higher?

Russell Westbrook points+rebounds+assists vs. Pelicans

Patrick Mahomes pass attempts

Which will be higher?

Zion Williamson points + rebounds vs. Rockets

Jimmy Garoppolo pass completions

College Hoops Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

Kittle + T. Kelce receiving yards +10.5

Georgetown-St. John’s total points -10.5

MLB Cross-Sport Props

What will be higher after Super Bowl LIV?

George Brett’s career Home Runs (317)

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

NHL Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

George Kittle receptions

Total Goals in Penguins vs Capitals

Which will be higher?

Carey Price Saves vs Columbus

Patrick Mahomes rushing yards

Golf Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

Travis Kelce receptions

Rickie Fowler final round birdies

Which will be higher?

George Kittle receiving yards

Xander Schauffele final round score

Which will be higher?

Bubba Watson final round longest drive -30

Patrick Mahomes passing yards +30

Which will be higher number?

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards -200 (1/2)

Tiger Woods Total Strokes at the 2020 Masters +150 (3/2)

Boxing Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

Total Rounds completed by Wilder vs Fury

Total Yards on 1st Completion by Jimmy Garoppolo

Soccer Cross-Sports Props

Which will be higher?

Total TD Passes in Game

Total Goals in Tottenham vs Man City Game

Political Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

49ers point total

Donald Trump total tweets on 2/3/20

Oscar Awards Cross-Sport Props

Which will be higher?

Patrick Mahomes passing TDs -200 (1/2)

Joker Oscar Awards +150 (3/2)

Which will be higher?

1917 Oscar Awards

Total field goals attempted