Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Cross-Sport, Politics, Entertainment Props

With Super Bowl 54 less than one week away, the betting odds continue to come out for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs. But there are also some fun bets and odds, including cross-over betting.
Recently, a list of cross-sport, political, and entertainment prop bets for the big game were released.
Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.
A full look at the cross-sport, political, and entertainment props for Super Bowl 54 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.
NBA Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
James Harden point total vs. Pelicans -7.5
Super Bowl First half total points +7.5
Which will be higher?
Russell Westbrook points+rebounds+assists vs. Pelicans
Patrick Mahomes pass attempts
Which will be higher?
Zion Williamson points + rebounds vs. Rockets
Jimmy Garoppolo pass completions
College Hoops Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
- Kittle + T. Kelce receiving yards +10.5
Georgetown-St. John’s total points -10.5
MLB Cross-Sport Props
What will be higher after Super Bowl LIV?
George Brett’s career Home Runs (317)
Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards
NHL Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
George Kittle receptions
Total Goals in Penguins vs Capitals
Which will be higher?
Carey Price Saves vs Columbus
Patrick Mahomes rushing yards
Golf Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
Travis Kelce receptions
Rickie Fowler final round birdies
Which will be higher?
George Kittle receiving yards
Xander Schauffele final round score
Which will be higher?
Bubba Watson final round longest drive -30
Patrick Mahomes passing yards +30
Which will be higher number?
Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards -200 (1/2)
Tiger Woods Total Strokes at the 2020 Masters +150 (3/2)
Boxing Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
Total Rounds completed by Wilder vs Fury
Total Yards on 1st Completion by Jimmy Garoppolo
Soccer Cross-Sports Props
Which will be higher?
Total TD Passes in Game
Total Goals in Tottenham vs Man City Game
Political Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
49ers point total
Donald Trump total tweets on 2/3/20
Oscar Awards Cross-Sport Props
Which will be higher?
Patrick Mahomes passing TDs -200 (1/2)
Joker Oscar Awards +150 (3/2)
Which will be higher?
1917 Oscar Awards
Total field goals attempted