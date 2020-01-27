COED Girl of the Day: Beth Dunlavey, Newcastle (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, January 27, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Beth Dunlavey, a model based out of Newcastle, England.

Beth was a member of the cast on season 2 of the popular reality show The Circle.

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 44,700 followers.

You can check out more photos of Beth in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

You made your bed, hope it’s comfy 😙

A post shared by Beth Dunlavey (@bethdunlavey) on

View this post on Instagram

That’s a bit cheeky 😛🖤

A post shared by Beth Dunlavey (@bethdunlavey) on

View this post on Instagram

👼🏼🏹☁️✨

A post shared by Beth Dunlavey (@bethdunlavey) on

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽

A post shared by Beth Dunlavey (@bethdunlavey) on

