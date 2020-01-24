COED Girl of the Day: Kyra Lizama, Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Friday, January 24, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Kyra Lizama, a model based out of Los Angeles, California.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 32,600 followers.

You can check out more photos of Kyra in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

a lil t.t. on this tuesday

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

you vibin with me ?

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

season’s over but I’m still here

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

😌🌴

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

tidepool chillin

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

On to better things

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

need some kisses

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

🏡 🤒

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

leaving little to the imagination per usual

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

🤳🏼

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

Hey babyy

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

smitten lil kitten #luxegalusa @femmeluxeusa

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

Yes I do realize my top is untied

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

💕 . . . . #luxegalUSA @femmeluxeusa

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

Big ole treat 👅

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

View this post on Instagram

😏

A post shared by Kyra Lizama (@kyralizama) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918