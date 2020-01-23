COED Girl of the Day: Mariah Morse, Misericordia (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Thursday, January 23, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Mariah Morse, a student at Misericordia University.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 11,400 followers.

Misericordia University was founded by the Religious Sisters of Mercy in 1924 as College Misericordia. The school changed its name in 2007 and curently offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees as well as post-master’s and post-bachelor’s certificates.

You can check out more photos of Mariah in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

🌝🌚

A post shared by M a r i a h M o r s e (@mariahkay_12) on

View this post on Instagram

still annoying

A post shared by M a r i a h M o r s e (@mariahkay_12) on

View this post on Instagram

Bby girl or whatev

A post shared by M a r i a h M o r s e (@mariahkay_12) on

View this post on Instagram

lil bit of heaven with a ______ side🤔

A post shared by M a r i a h M o r s e (@mariahkay_12) on

View this post on Instagram

you’re either with me or against me

A post shared by M a r i a h M o r s e (@mariahkay_12) on

View this post on Instagram

Look at all those chickens

A post shared by M a r i a h M o r s e (@mariahkay_12) on

View this post on Instagram

Let’s get physical 🤪

A post shared by M a r i a h M o r s e (@mariahkay_12) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918