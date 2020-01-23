Amanda Ribas is a rising prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship where she competes in the women’s strawweight division. The 25-year-old from Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil, trains out of Marcelo Ribas Team and holds a professional record of 8-1.
Ribas started off her career with a perfect 5-0 record in Pentagon Combat and Jungle Fight, before suffering a loss to UFC fighter Polyana Viana. She rebounded with a TKO victory over Jennifer Gonzalez Araneda and was poised to make her UFC debut in 2017.
However, that was delayed after a failed out-of-competition drug test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that Ribas had tested positive for ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, which is a prohibited androgen receptor modulator.
As a result, Ribas was sidelined for two years. Her suspension was terminated on May 3, 2019.
The Brazilian’s UFC debut was moved to UFC on ESPN 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, June 29, 2019, where she was matched up against Emily Whitmire.
For more photos of Amanda Ribas, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of just over 265,000 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.
View this post on Instagram
Ô sol ☀️ .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Jesusfirst #God #mma #ilovemyjob #abencoado #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #minas #ilovemyjob #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #blackbelt #ufc2019 #christmas #natal #JesusFirst #sóvem2019 #summervibes #verão2019 #braziliangirl
View this post on Instagram
😎 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #litoralpaulista #summer #fightlikeagirl #mma #carnaval #abencoada #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #minas #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #blackbelt #ufc2019 #ufcbrasil #mmabrasil #mmawoman #ufcwoman #minasatleta #atletadecristo #judo #blackbelt #enjoytheprocess #mmafeminino #sp #maresias #surf #braziliangirl
View this post on Instagram
Feliz Aniversário Bostinha! 1.6!! 👵 ❤️ Você é intensa, eu sou mais tranquila.. vc é mais emocional, eu racional.. vc cozinha,eu limpo.. vc é uma lady, eu sou meio torta.. vc está virando uma mulher linda e que eu me orgulho em chamar de minha irmãzinha. Brigo muito mesmo mas te amo muito mais. #lilsister #irmas @marcellyribas
View this post on Instagram
Me senti uma diva 💁🏻♀️ @barpcentroestetico Nesse dia fiz depilação a laser, resolvi pesquisar sobre e adorei o que descobri!! Depilação a laser: -Sem pelos encravados, -Pelos mais finos, -É a mais eficaz para remoção de pelos, -Menos irritação com laser, -O tempo de crescimento dos pelos diminui, não é preciso mais depilar todo mês, -Melhor custo x benefício, -Pele lisa e macia com depilação a laser. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #spa #varginha #barp #barpcentroestetico #divando #depilacaoalaser #beyou #ladies #ufc #ufcwoman #ufcbrasil #devarginhaparaomundo #braziliangirl #summer
View this post on Instagram
♻💡♻ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #belight #llbethisyear #2019 #fightlikeagirl #mma #abencoada #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #minas #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #blackbelt #ufc2019 #ufcbrasil #mmabrasil #mmawoman #ufcwoman #minasatleta #atletadecristo #judo #blackbelt #enjoytheprocess #mmafeminino #varginha #braziliangirl
View this post on Instagram
Let your inside light shine 💫 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Jesusfirst #summer #fightlikeagirl #mma #ilovemyjob #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #ufc2019 #ufcbrasil #mmabrasil #mmawoman #ufcwoman #minasatleta #atletadecristo #judo #blackbelt #enjoytheprocess #mmafeminino #mg #style #dresses #light #shinebrightlikeadiamond #shine
View this post on Instagram
I'm waiting, watching and giving in. 👊🏼😉 IT WILL BE THIS YEAR‼️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Jesusfirst #fightlikeagirl #mma #ilovemyjob #abencoada #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #minas #ilovemyjob #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #blackbelt #ufc2019 #ufcbrasil #mmabrasil #JesusFirst #mmawoman #ufcwoman #minasatleta #atletadecristo #judo #blackbelt #ebi #enjoytheprocess #mmafeminino #mma2018
View this post on Instagram
✌🏼🤞🏼😆 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Jesusfirst #nofilter #fightlikeagirl #mma #ilovemyjob #abencoada #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #minas #ilovemyjob #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #blackbelt #ufc2019 #ufcbrasil #mmabrasil #JesusFirst #mmawoman #ufcwoman #minasatleta #atletadecristo #judo #blackbelt #ebi #enjoytheprocess #mmafeminino #mma2018 #mg
View this post on Instagram
Só pq eu amo ☝🏼😋 @detroitsteakhousevarginha Se quiser costela suculenta, tem.. Hambúrguer?Tem.. Chopp?Tem.. Sucão?? Tem tbm.. MILKSHAKE? TEEM!! Salada?! TEEM!! Pra toda hora, pra todo mundo, pra sua vontade, lá temm😍 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Jesusfirst #steak #fightlikeagirl #mma #abencoada #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #minas #ilovemyjob #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #blackbelt #ufc2019 #ufcbrasil #mmabrasil #Detroit #mmawoman #ufcwoman #atletadecristo #blackbelt #detroitsteakhouse #enjoytheprocess #mmafeminino #mg #mma2019
View this post on Instagram
FELIZ NATAL 🎄 Que a estrela principal no Natal , Jesus Cristo, seja a luz a brilhar sempre na vida daqueles que o buscam. #AMOR #PAZ #UNIAO #FELICIDADE ✨ sejam renascidos neste natal. MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 Let the main star at Christmas, Jesus Christ, be the light to shine forever in the lives of those who seek it. #LOVE #PEACE #UNITY #HAPPINESS ✨ be reborn this Christmas . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Jesusfirst #God #mma #ilovemyjob #abencoado #grateful #devarginhaparaomundo #ufc #bjj #nogi #minas #ilovemyjob #tksGod #blessed #BElieveinYOUrself #judo #blackbelt #ufc2019 #christmas #natal #JesusFirst
View this post on Instagram
✌🏼 @vibe4life_oficial . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #mma #vibepositiva #vibelife #ufcwoman #ufcbrasil #muaythaigirls #mmafighter #ufc #mmawoman #bjj #nogi #minas #ilovemyjob #tksGod #blessed #summervibes #BElieveinYOUrself #mg #minasgerais #deVarginhaparaMundo #mmacheeks