Amanda Ribas is a rising prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship where she competes in the women’s strawweight division. The 25-year-old from Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil, trains out of Marcelo Ribas Team and holds a professional record of 8-1.

Ribas started off her career with a perfect 5-0 record in Pentagon Combat and Jungle Fight, before suffering a loss to UFC fighter Polyana Viana. She rebounded with a TKO victory over Jennifer Gonzalez Araneda and was poised to make her UFC debut in 2017.

However, that was delayed after a failed out-of-competition drug test. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that Ribas had tested positive for ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, which is a prohibited androgen receptor modulator.

As a result, Ribas was sidelined for two years. Her suspension was terminated on May 3, 2019.

The Brazilian’s UFC debut was moved to UFC on ESPN 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, June 29, 2019, where she was matched up against Emily Whitmire.

