George RR Martin Says Why He Didn’t Want ‘Game of Thrones’ Movies

George RR Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series inspired the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, isn’t too fond of the idea of having movies based on the series. In fact, Martin has opposed three Game of Thrones films from HBO.

Martin wouldn’t approve the films by HBO and now he is explaining why in a Reddit-translated interview with German publication Welt.

“David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the makers behind the TV show, wanted to finish the saga with three big movies after Season 7,” Martin said. “Game of Thrones was supposed to end in cinema. It was seriously discussed four to five years ago.

“And if HBO does make a movie, like the movie based on Deadwood, they only produce it to show it on TV—not on the big screen. Everything is changing at the moment. What is being shown at the cinema right now? Everything is mixing up. Nowadays we don’t know where the lines between cinema, streaming services, and television are.”

But while we will not be getting the Game of Thrones movies, we will be treated to a prequel.

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, is getting even closer to becoming a reality. According to HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys, House of the Dragon will be coming to HBO in the next two years. Bloys made the comments in an interview with Dateline.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years prior to Game of Thrones and will tell the backstory of House Targaryen.