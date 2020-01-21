WATCH: Delonte West Allegedly Beaten in Trouble New Video

Former NBA star Delonte West has had a history of mental health issues with troubling incidents surfacing since his playing days were over. In the latest video, the former Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks player appears to be badly beaten in the middle of a street in Washington, D.C.

Previous videos have shown West, who reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder, appearing to beg for change and walking around shoeless in a hospital gown, but the latest video is even more troubling as his downfall after leaving the league continues.

West appears to say he was confronted by a man with a gun on the street, before he begins to ramble incoherently while repeating “I don’t give a f*ck.”

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

Slim doing bad NBA need to offer him some help pic.twitter.com/b7MtTj9JAt — Maybe: Damani (@damani_givens) January 21, 2020

West’s brother Dmitri previously detailed the former player’s battle with mental health issues and bipolar disorder.

“Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” Dmitri told SLAM! Magazine, via Complex. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”

Others in the NBA community have reportedly attempted to help West, including former St. Joseph’s teammate Jameer Nelson. Former head coach Phil Martelli also weighed in.

“I’m sick today my stomach right now seeing the videos of Delonte,” Nelson wrote. “To answer everybody that’s reaching out to me about his situation…all we can do is pray for him and his family and hope that he seeks the proper help. Mental illness is something that a lot of people deal with and don’t even know it, until sometimes it’s too late. I’m not sure exactly what is going on with Dwest but he knows I’m in his corner and will help him get through this.

“Yes, I’ve spoken to him over the past several months, just trying to be there for him as a friend. One thing I do know is, if you’re having mental, emotional or physical setbacks in life you need to talk to somebody. I mean, like a doctor or doctors. Not your parents, homeboy, wife, cousins etc. somebody that has credentials in helping people for what you’re going through. And please be mindful, when you posting videos or pictures of somebody. You may think you’re helping but you might be hurting them even more. People have kids and their kids don’t deserve to be embarrassed. Please Pray!”

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

We hope that West is able to receive the help he needs.