Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute Details Have Been Released

Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 2020 Grammy Awards. There will be a special tribute featuring a number of top artists during the awards ceremony, and we are now beginning to learn some details about what we should expect.

Among the performers for the tribute will be YG, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend, and Kirk Franklin.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, the Grammys’ executive producer, said in a press release. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

The 62nd annual awards which take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lizzo leads the way with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X received 6 nods each. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell follow closely behind with five nominations each. The five nominations are the first Grammy nods of Finneas O’Connell’s career.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31 outside of his clothing store — Marathon Clothing — in Los Angeles, California. The rapper was 33 years old. Hussle was recently nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards for his debut studio album “Victory Lap.” Initially, reports claimed that the murder in broad daylight was a result of gang violence, but it was later revealed that it stemmed from a personal issue between Nipsey and the shooter, Eric Holder, who is now in police custody and charged with murder.