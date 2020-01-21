COED Girl of the Day: Sophia Cepero, Fashion Institute (PHOTOS)

It’s Tuesday, January 21, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Sophia Cepero, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, New York.

VIEW GALLERY

Sophia, who is a freelance model, has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 35,500 followers.

The Fashion Institute of Technology was founded in 1944 and is a part of the State University of New York (SUNY). The school focuses on art, business, design, mass communication, and technology connected to the fashion industry.

You can check out more photos of Sophia in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.