Bronny James Hit With Objects During Game, LeBron Addresses Incident

Bronny James, the high school basketball superstar and son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was the target of an incident during a game on Monday, January 20.

Bronny was playing with high Sierra Canyon High School teammates in the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts when fans decided to throw objects at him as he waited to inbound the ball from the sideline.

The debris flying onto the court led to a temporary delay in the action.

Video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

After the incident went public, LeBron took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation while also sending a heartfelt message of support to his son.

“Hating has no age limit! #JamesGang is built for it and well equipped. As we proceed,” LeBron wrote on Twitter.

He later added on Instagram: “Know I got your back and front throughout it all! I’d die for you and your siblings. Never waver no matter what disrespect, hate, envy, jealousy, etc comes your way! Only push forward and continue to be the great kid/young man/person you are! Love you kid!!!”

That is the kind of support we like to see from fathers, and LeBron has always been Bronny’s No. 1 fan.

It’s good to see that LeBron will be there every step of the way to help Bronny keep a level head, especially knowing that he will be targeted throughout his career because of his superstar father.