Brock Vandagriff Commitment: No. 1 2021 QB Picks Georgia

Brock Vandagriff, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, announced on Tuesday, January 21 that he will be heading to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. The five-star signal-caller was also considering the Oklahoma Sooners before choosing Kirby Smart’s squad.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Vandagriff is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 8 overall recruit in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Vandagriff revealed he had been talking to other schools outside of Oklahoma and Georgia, but his mind has been set on the Bulldogs for quite some time. Vandagriff had also been linked to the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Clemson Tigers.

When it all came down to it, it was a meeting with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken that sealed the deal.

“I sat down with Todd Monken yesterday (Monday) and what he is about to do with the Georgia offense is going to be awesome,” he told 247 Sports. “I got to meet him on Saturday and we just had some small talk type stuff. Yesterday we really got to dive into some X and O stuff. We sat down on the board, did a whole presentation, we talked coverages and it was really good.”

“He told me he wants to bring more passing to Georgia, but he also understands you have to run the ball in the SEC to be successful,” he said. “It will be mainly a pro-style offense, but with a lot of passing, mixed in with the RPO game,” he said. “He made it clear to me, we would not be handing it off 40 times a game, let me say that. It was clear from him, it would be multiple.”

Vandagriff is a major get for Kirby Smart’s squad and will help the Bulldogs as they continue to be an SEC powerhouse and remain in the national championship mix.