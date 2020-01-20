COED Girl of the Day: Bailey Jean, Coastal Carolina (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Monday, January 20, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Bailey Jean, a student at Coastal Carolina University.

VIEW GALLERY

Bailey, who is a freelance model, has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 3,700 followers.

Coastal Carolina University was established in 1954 in Conway, South Carolina. The school became an independent university in 1993. Coastal Carolina uses part of Waties Island — which it owns — for instruction and research. Coastal Carolina began as a two-year community college and was an extension of the College of Charleston before becoming an independent school.

You can check out more photos of Bailey Jean in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

probably gained somewhere between 5-10 lbs over the past two months, idk, I didn’t weigh myself 🤷🏼‍♀️ just judging that based on how I feel and how I look.. but guess what!! I’m not gonna beat myself up or have any regrets because 1) we aren’t making time for any of that in 2020 and 2) it is NEVER too late to make changes and adjustments to your lifestyle! every day we wake up and have the choice to do things differently. you’re not stuck. everything takes time. keep your eyes on the prize and FOCUS! all you need to make 2020 your best year yet is a clear vision and a plan. start executing and manifesting the things you desire! you deserve it!! . . #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #fitfam #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes #cardio #lifting #girlswholift #fitchick #fitspo #inspiration #motivation #natural

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

“You do not do it because it is easy. You do it because you believe in it.” – @michelleobama . . . ease is nice. ease is comfortable. buuuut when things are easy for us, oftentimes it’s because we don’t have to try too hard or sacrifice too much of ourselves in order to get what we want. everyone knows life ain’t easy!! nothing is free! when it comes to fitness, having a certain degree of ease in your work is necessary, but the easier things are, the harder it‘ll be to attain your goals. . . if nothing changes, nothing changes. . . believe in yourself and your abilities. everything is mind over matter. don’t make things easy for yourself… you got it. trust. future you will thank you BIG TIME. . . #natural #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #fitfam #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes #cardio #lifting #girlswholift #fitchick #fitspo #inspiration #motivation

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

talk to me sweet

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

Instead of saying “I have to …” start saying “I get to …” . . . Talking MINDSET: In our day to day lives we tend to take things for granted. Sometimes we get lost, we stumble, we crash and burn, but guess what… it’s FINE! We are ALL human, and we bounce back. You have to make the choice. Every now and then we all just need to stop, take a breath, and find the joy. Seek out the good. Focus on the big picture. There is so much to celebrate! Your well-being. Food. The sun. The rain. Your bed. Relationships. Freedom to do what you want to do, and be who you want to be. It all starts in your soul and in your mind. You are the captain of your own ship. Steer it fiercely and fearlessly! #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #abworkout #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

legal🥂

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

Your only competition is yourself

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

Lil check in ✔️

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

🖕🏼a fake smile

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

View this post on Instagram

Eye contact

A post shared by Bailey Jean 🌹 (@bayjrose) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918