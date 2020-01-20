COED Girl of the Day: Bailey Jean, Coastal Carolina (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, January 20, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Bailey Jean, a student at Coastal Carolina University.
Bailey, who is a freelance model, has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 3,700 followers.
Coastal Carolina University was established in 1954 in Conway, South Carolina. The school became an independent university in 1993. Coastal Carolina uses part of Waties Island — which it owns — for instruction and research. Coastal Carolina began as a two-year community college and was an extension of the College of Charleston before becoming an independent school.
probably gained somewhere between 5-10 lbs over the past two months, idk, I didn’t weigh myself 🤷🏼♀️ just judging that based on how I feel and how I look.. but guess what!! I’m not gonna beat myself up or have any regrets because 1) we aren’t making time for any of that in 2020 and 2) it is NEVER too late to make changes and adjustments to your lifestyle! every day we wake up and have the choice to do things differently. you’re not stuck. everything takes time. keep your eyes on the prize and FOCUS! all you need to make 2020 your best year yet is a clear vision and a plan. start executing and manifesting the things you desire! you deserve it!! . . #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #fitfam #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes #cardio #lifting #girlswholift #fitchick #fitspo #inspiration #motivation #natural
being back in the gym after being sick for a whooole week def makes you realize how much exercising can seriously improve how you feel🥵 i felt SO weak during and after finishing my leg sesh today. every set was a major struggle ha my ass was literally vibrating from shaking so hard😅 but it was so worth it in the end!!! you will never regret going to the gym. use your time to your advantage. make yourself a priority. . . . #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #fitfam #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes #cardio #lifting #girlswholift #fitchick #fitspo #inspiration #motivation #natural
“You do not do it because it is easy. You do it because you believe in it.” – @michelleobama . . . ease is nice. ease is comfortable. buuuut when things are easy for us, oftentimes it’s because we don’t have to try too hard or sacrifice too much of ourselves in order to get what we want. everyone knows life ain’t easy!! nothing is free! when it comes to fitness, having a certain degree of ease in your work is necessary, but the easier things are, the harder it‘ll be to attain your goals. . . if nothing changes, nothing changes. . . believe in yourself and your abilities. everything is mind over matter. don’t make things easy for yourself… you got it. trust. future you will thank you BIG TIME. . . #natural #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #fitfam #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes #cardio #lifting #girlswholift #fitchick #fitspo #inspiration #motivation
playful💚 but nothing to play with 😚 . . . #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #abworkout #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes #cardio #lifting #girlswholift #fitchick #fitspo #inspiration #motivation
Instead of saying “I have to …” start saying “I get to …” . . . Talking MINDSET: In our day to day lives we tend to take things for granted. Sometimes we get lost, we stumble, we crash and burn, but guess what… it’s FINE! We are ALL human, and we bounce back. You have to make the choice. Every now and then we all just need to stop, take a breath, and find the joy. Seek out the good. Focus on the big picture. There is so much to celebrate! Your well-being. Food. The sun. The rain. Your bed. Relationships. Freedom to do what you want to do, and be who you want to be. It all starts in your soul and in your mind. You are the captain of your own ship. Steer it fiercely and fearlessly! #fit #fitness #exercise #workout #fitlife #gym #training #train #abs #fitnessmotivation #motivation #fitnessgirl #abworkout #fitgirl #bootybuilding #booty #bootygains #glutes
HIT DAT CORE 🔥⏳💦 . Perform each exercise for 30 seconds then repeat threee times for a toned tummy! 1️⃣Elbow to opposite knee crunch 2️⃣Leg lifts 3️⃣Plank twists 4️⃣Plank crunch 5️⃣Weighted knee tuck Happy Monday!! Hope y’all smash your goals for this week! Get outside and enjoy the sun today 🤩