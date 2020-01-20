Atlanta Hawks power forward Chandler Parsons is currently recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a drunk driver. Parsons had been out of action while recovering from a concussion, but the injuries turned out to be much more severe. He had also missed time due to wrist inflammation.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris B. Haynes, Parsons suffered a traumatic brain injury, herniated disc, and torn labrum after being struck by a driver who was charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

Parsons, who had played in five games for the Hawks, may not return to basketball.

A statement from Parsons’ lawyers, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of Morgan & Morgan, revealed further information. The crash occured as Parsons was traveling home from practice shortly after 2:00 p.m.

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00 p.m. on a Wednesday in a busy intercsection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete.”

The statement continued:

“Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequence of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway. Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.”

You can view the full statement below.

Our thoughts are with Parsons during this difficult time and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.