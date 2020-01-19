Titans vs Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Championship Online

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 19 in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are looking to build off of an incredible come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, while the Titans hope to keep an unlikely postseason run rolling.

For Andy Reid, playing in a conference championship is a familiar situation. During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, he led the franchise to five NFC Championship appearances.

“I have done a few of these,” Reid said, via ESPN.com, “and you know, we try to keep it as normal as we possibly can as far as the schedule goes for the players, so they can get their work done. One thing that changes is how fast the game is. I can tell you from experience, the magnitude, every time you take a step up in the playoffs — it’s single elimination.”

Kansas City enters the game as 7-point favorites over the Titans.

Titans vs Chiefs Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 19

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS (Check local listings)

Spread: Chiefs -7 | O/U: 52.5

