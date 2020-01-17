WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Responds to Antonio Brown Callout

Stephen A. Smith took some time during ESPN First Take on Friday, January 17 to respond to a tweet from troubled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown had called out Smith on social media, but Smith was unable to respond because he is blocked.

Brown sent a message to Smith saying, “Didn’t know words was a crime…we can exchange words…how about you come to South Florida and let’s speak.”

Didn’t know words was a crime… we can exchange words… how about you come to South Florida and let’s speak “Quite Frankly” @stephenasmith — AB (@AB84) January 16, 2020

Smith then commented on the little conflict during First Take by saying he is sorry for the downfall we have seen from Brown, while taking a shot at the wide receiver for taking a big hit from then-Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

“I’m at a point where I feel incredible sorry for what I’m witnessing take place in the life of Antonio Brown,” Smith said. “He’s clearly not all there. He’s all over the place, we all know that. Some have speculated that he may have CTE. We don’t know that, but I know that he doesn’t seem the same since nearly getting decapitated by Vontaze Burfict.”

You can check out the segment from First Take below beginning at the 4:22 mark.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.