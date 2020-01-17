UFC 246 Live Stream: Watch McGregor vs Cerrone Weigh-ins Online

The time is finally here. We are just over 24 hours away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship‘s first pay-per-view of the year, UFC 246. The event features the highly-anticipated return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor and the always exciting, record-setting fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The two men will square off in the main event live at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but first, they had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

For the final time before they meet in the Octagon on Saturday night, the two fighters came face-to-face on stage at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins live in the video below beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

According to BetMGM.com, McGregor opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.

The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.

UFC 246 Fight Card

Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight

Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight

Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight

Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight

Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight

Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight

Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight

Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight

Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight