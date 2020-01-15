‘UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone’ Betting Odds: Latest News & Notes

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday, January 18 with Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone serving as the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be contested at welterweight.

McGregor opened as a nearly 3-to-1 favorite over Cerrone in the opening betting odds. The odds have not fluctuated much, with the former two-division champion continuing to the heavy favorite with odds between -300 and -350. Cerrone, meanwhile, fluctuates between +200 and +285 in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, the UFC released an episode of “UFC On The Line: McGregor vs Cowboy” which takes a look at the latest gambling news, betting odds, and notes for the main event.

You can check it out below.

Catch up on the latest gambling news and notes related to UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy in this segment from ‘UFC On The Line.’ Watch the full episode only on UFC FIGHT PASS.

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.

The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.