UFC 246 Live Stream: Watch McGregor vs Cowboy Press Conference Online

We are just days away from UFC 246, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first pay-per-view event of the year. The 2020 kickoff show features the return of Conor McGregor and the always exciting Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, the UFC is holding a pre-fight press conference that will bring McGregor and Cerrone face-to-face while they answer questions about the upcoming bout.
McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.
Cerrone, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a two-fight losing streak. “Cowboy” went 2-2 in 2019 with wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, while suffering losses to top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Three of Cerrone’s last four fights earned him $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night.
How can you tune in to today’s festivities?
You can watch the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference live below beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
UFC 246 Press Conference
UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 246 Fight Card
- Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight
- Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight
- Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight
- Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight
- Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight
- Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight
- Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight
- Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight
- Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight
- Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight
- Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight
- Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight
- Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight