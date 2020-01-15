Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Latest Lines Ahead of Championship Weekend

Championship Weekend of the NFL Playoffs is rapidly approaching and the folks in Las Vegas are taking a look at the remaining four teams in the postseason field. The four teams left in the playoffs are the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.

With days to go until the AFC and NFC Championships, the oddsmakers have shared their thoughts on who will come out on top and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The top seeds in each conference — the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs — are the two favorites.

The Tennessee Titans, which have stunned the NFL world with upsets of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens, are the biggest longshots.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

A full look at the latest odds for Super Bowl 54 can be seen below, via Bovada.lv.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds

SUPER BOWL 54 (2020) – Odds To Win

San Francisco 49ers +165

Kansas City Chiefs +135

Green Bay Packers +650

Tennessee Titans +650

SUPER BOWL 54 (2020) – Exact Result

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat San Francisco 49ers +210

San Francisco 49ers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs +240

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Green Bay Packers +650

Green Bay Packers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs +900

Tennessee Titans Defeat San Francisco 49ers +1000

San Francisco 49ers Defeat Tennessee Titans +750

Tennessee Titans Defeat Green Bay Packers +2500

Green Bay Packers Defeat Tennessee Titans +2500

SUPER BOWL 54 (2020) – SUPER BOWL MVP

Patrick Mahomes +160

Jimmy Garoppolo +215

Aaron Rodgers +750

Ryan Tannehill +1000

Derrick Henry +1200

George Kittle +1200

Aaron Jones +2500

Travis Kelce +2500

Tyreek Hill +2500

Deebo Samuel +2800

Damien Williams +3300

Davante Adams +3300

Raheem Mostert +3300

Emmanuel Sanders +3500

Nick Bosa +3500

Sammy Watkins +8000

Jimmy Graham +10000

A.J Brown +12500

LeSean McCoy +15000