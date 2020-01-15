Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Latest Lines Ahead of Championship Weekend

Championship Weekend of the NFL Playoffs is rapidly approaching and the folks in Las Vegas are taking a look at the remaining four teams in the postseason field. The four teams left in the playoffs are the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.
With days to go until the AFC and NFC Championships, the oddsmakers have shared their thoughts on who will come out on top and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The top seeds in each conference — the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs — are the two favorites.
The Tennessee Titans, which have stunned the NFL world with upsets of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens, are the biggest longshots.
Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.
A full look at the latest odds for Super Bowl 54 can be seen below, via Bovada.lv.
Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds
SUPER BOWL 54 (2020) – Odds To Win
- San Francisco 49ers +165
- Kansas City Chiefs +135
- Green Bay Packers +650
- Tennessee Titans +650
SUPER BOWL 54 (2020) – Exact Result
- Kansas City Chiefs Defeat San Francisco 49ers +210
- San Francisco 49ers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs +240
- Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Green Bay Packers +650
- Green Bay Packers Defeat Kansas City Chiefs +900
- Tennessee Titans Defeat San Francisco 49ers +1000
- San Francisco 49ers Defeat Tennessee Titans +750
- Tennessee Titans Defeat Green Bay Packers +2500
- Green Bay Packers Defeat Tennessee Titans +2500
SUPER BOWL 54 (2020) – SUPER BOWL MVP
- Patrick Mahomes +160
- Jimmy Garoppolo +215
- Aaron Rodgers +750
- Ryan Tannehill +1000
- Derrick Henry +1200
- George Kittle +1200
- Aaron Jones +2500
- Travis Kelce +2500
- Tyreek Hill +2500
- Deebo Samuel +2800
- Damien Williams +3300
- Davante Adams +3300
- Raheem Mostert +3300
- Emmanuel Sanders +3500
- Nick Bosa +3500
- Sammy Watkins +8000
- Jimmy Graham +10000
- A.J Brown +12500
- LeSean McCoy +15000