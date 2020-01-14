The first Democratic Presidential Debate of 2020 and the final debate before the Iowa caucus will take place at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, January 14. The debate — presented by CNN and the Des Moines Register — will feature the smallest field of candidates this primary season has seen to date.

The six candidates who qualified for the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

CNN announced the podium order which will put Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden at center stage.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will flank Sanders to the right, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will be to the left of Biden. Businessman Tom Steyer will be next to Warren, with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar next to Buttigieg.

The podium order was determined by an average of qualifying polls released in January. The higher the average, the closer candidates were placed to the center of the stage.

To qualify for the January debate, candidates had to receive contributions from 225,000 unique donors. In addition, the candidates had to have one of two polling requirements: two polls at 7 percent or more in the four early nominating states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina; or four polls at 5 percent or more in early nominating states or national surveys.

The debate, hosted by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, and The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel, will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

CNN Democratic Presidential Debates Viewing Details & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa

Hosts: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, and The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel

TV Channel: CNN

Live Stream: CNN