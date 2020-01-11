Georgia Football: Jamie Newman Announces Transfer to Bulldogs

Jamie Newman officially announced his transfer to the Georgia football program, confirming speculation that the Wake Forest grad transfer will be joining the Bulldogs for his final year of eligibility. The quarterback brings an established signal-caller to Athens who will immediately be favored to replace Jake Fromm, who moved on to the NFL.

Newman made his announcement with a lengthy statement on social media.

“I would like to thank the Lord for guiding me through this journey,” Newman said in a statement. “After careful evaluation and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer. As I look ahead, I am excited about joining such a great football program under the leadership of coach (Kirby) Smart and offensive coordinator, coach (James) Coley. I believe in UGA’s amazing staff, great football program, and the passionate fans supporting this team.

“Most importantly, I am ready to get to work, ready to make new friendships, and committed to contributing to this great program. UGA and coach Smart, thank you for this amazing opportunity. The journey will surely be on that I will never ever forget!”

In his lone season with the Demon Deacons, Newman led the team to an 8-5 record and threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Newman added 574 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Newman will be competing with fourth-year junior Stetson Bennett IV, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and true freshman Carson Beck for the starting job.