The mystery surrounding the downing of Flight 752 continues, but new video seems to back up the belief that the plane was shot down by Iran shortly after the country launched missile attacks against U.S. troops at bases in Iraq in retaliation for the airstrike which killed military leader Qassem Soleimani and his associates.

Iran claims that they did not shoot down the aircraft, but the video suggests otherwise.

“What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane,” Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s national aviation department, said at a press conference, according to the Associated Press. “If they are really sure, they should come and show their findings to the world.

“At the time this plane was in the air, there were several other internal and international flights flying at 8,000 feet and the suggestion it was targeted by a missile cannot be correct.”

Well, now we have amateur video that appears to show the moment a ground-to-air missile struck an object in midair.

The plane was Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, and all 176 people on board were killed.

Here is the video:

You can watch a great annotated video put together by @JakeGodin of Newsy here, showing the various objects and events of the brief clip: pic.twitter.com/lwRfStVoGP — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020

The United States has claimed that its intelligence suggests the plane was shot down by Iran, but no firm proof has been shown at this time. However, with images that appear to show Russian missiles — which are supplied to Iran — and the new amateur video, it seems increasingly likely that the theory could be correct.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.