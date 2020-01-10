UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off its 2020 pay-per-view schedule on Saturday, January 18 with UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a welterweight bout between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
The event marks McGregor’s highly-anticipated return to the Octagon.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.
You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 246: Inside the Octagon below.
UFC 246: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode
In this episode John and Dan breakdown the highly anticipated return of the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, who meets UFC superstar Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, in the blockbuster main event in Las Vegas. The Octagon welcomes back McGregor after a 15-month hiatus. The former 2 division champion looks to prove once again, just why he is the biggest draw in the game. However, this isn’t Cowboy’s first rodeo under the bright lights. A relentless competitor with a never say die attitude, Cerrone boasts an unrivalled UFC finishing record knows he has the firepower to take out the Irishman. The legions of fans can expect fireworks as we kick-off 2020 with bang.
UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 246 Fight Card
- Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight
- Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight
- Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight
- Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight
- Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight
- Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight
- Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight
- Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight
- Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight
- Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight
- Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight
- Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight
- Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight