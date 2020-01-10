UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off its 2020 pay-per-view schedule on Saturday, January 18 with UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a welterweight bout between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The event marks McGregor’s highly-anticipated return to the Octagon.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.

You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 246: Inside the Octagon below.

UFC 246: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode

In this episode John and Dan breakdown the highly anticipated return of the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, who meets UFC superstar Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, in the blockbuster main event in Las Vegas. The Octagon welcomes back McGregor after a 15-month hiatus. The former 2 division champion looks to prove once again, just why he is the biggest draw in the game. However, this isn’t Cowboy’s first rodeo under the bright lights. A relentless competitor with a never say die attitude, Cerrone boasts an unrivalled UFC finishing record knows he has the firepower to take out the Irishman. The legions of fans can expect fireworks as we kick-off 2020 with bang.

UFC 246: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 246 Fight Card

Conor McGregor -280 vs. Donald Cerrone +230 — Welterweight

Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 — Women’s bantamweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 — Lightweight

Aleksei Oleinik -130 vs. Maurice Greene +100 — Heavyweight

Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 — Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +100 — Women’s strawweight

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 — Women’s flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 — Lightweight

Grant Dawson -180 vs. Chas Skelly +150 — Featherweight

Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 — Flyweight

Brian Kelleher -120 vs. Ode Osbourne -110 — Bantamweight

Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 — Women’s flyweight

Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 — Light heavyweight