Natalie Newman is Proof Drew Lock Has Swagger On & Off the Field

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock became a viral sensation when he was caught on camera rapping along to some Jeezy. As it turns out, his swag is not exclusive to the sidelines because he definitely has some game off of the field. Enter Natalie Newman.

Natalie is Lock’s girlfriend and, well, let’s just say that he is punching above his weight.

She graduated from the University of Colorado and has more than 187,000 followers on Instagram — not too shabby for a legal assistant. Natalie graduated from Colorado with a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and Strategic Communications.

Natalie is originally from Los Angeles, California, but she’s been traveling around and recently was seen at Lock’s side as he unwound from his rookie season with a trip to the Cheeca Lodge & Spa in the Keys.

Lock finished his rookie campaign completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, 7 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Between his impressive stat line, swagger on the field, and game off of the field — Lock previously dated Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt — the Broncos seem to have a keeper.

For more photos of Natalie, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 187,000 fans who can't wait to see her next move.

