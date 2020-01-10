COED Girl of the Day: Christiana Pistone, Tampa (PHOTOS)

It’s Friday, January 10, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Christiana Pistone, a student at the University of Tampa.

VIEW GALLERY

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 21,800 followers.

The University of Tampa was established in 1931 as the Tampa Junior College. Today, UT — which is accredited by the Southern Association of College and Schools — offers more than 200 programs, including 14 master’s degrees and numerous more majors, minors, pre-professional programs, and certificates.

The university has a 17:1 student-faculty ratio and its most popular majors include international business, biology, marketing, marine science, criminology, finance, communication, psychology, sport management, entrepreneurship and nursing.

You can check out more photos of Christiana in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.