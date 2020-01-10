2 Nebraska Football Players Linked to Sexual Assault by Texts

Two Nebraska football players were linked to a sexual assault after text messages were uncovered. The two players, Katerian LeGrone, 19, and Andre Hunt, 20, were initially arrested in December 2019 after a 19-year-old woman filed a Title IX complaint with the university.

The text messages between the players appeared to indicate they were both aware of wrongdoing.

“We gotta tell the truth bruh they gonna find out it [sic] you had sex wit her,” Hunt reportedly said to LeGrone, according to the New York Post.

“No bruh,” LeGrone replied. “They not gone find out don’t panic bruh just chill.”

LeGrone was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, while Hunt was charged on suspicion of aiding and abetting sexual assault.

The police affidavit said the woman felt pressured.

From the New York Post:

The woman felt “pressured” to have sex with both men after going over to their shared Lincoln apartment on Aug. 25, and never consented to sex with another individual while there. The woman claims that she was “immediately” guided by Hunt to his bedroom, and the athlete made sexual advances toward her after 15 minutes of talking, according to the Omaha-World Herald. Hunt then physically guided the woman’s head toward his penis to have her perform fellatio, and began having sex with her after placing her on her chest on the bed. Soon after that, a man later identified as LeGrone entered the room and “locked eyes” with the woman. The pair allegedly covered the woman with blankets to block her vision, and soon took turns having sex with her while holding her head down. According to the affidavit, “The woman said she did not verbally or physically resist Hunt or LeGrone out of fear of what they could do to her if she said something or if she began to cry.”

Along with the incriminating texts, it was also reported that LeGrone had coached his friend on how to respond to questioning by police. She is also not the first woman to put allegations against the players.

According to the Omaha-World Herald, there are at least six more allegations of crimes against Hunt and LeGrone.