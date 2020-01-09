COED Girl of the Day: Kristin Floyd, Towson (PHOTOS)

It’s Thursday, January 9, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Kristin Floyd, a student at Towson University.
She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 91,600 followers.
Towson University was founded in 1866 in Towson, Maryland. The university — which is a part of the University System of Maryland — was Maryland’s first training school for teachers. It has since evolved into a university with eight colleges and over 20,000 students. Towson is ranked in the top 100 best public universities in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report rankings.
You can check out more photos of Kristin in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.
View this post on Instagram
Is day two hair anyone else’s favorite too?? 💁🏼♀️ #meow #passthedryshampoo #ootd . . . #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfitinspiration #outfitpost #style #styleblogger #styleoftheday #styleinspiration #styletips #stylefile #styledbyme #outfitgrid #lookbook #streetstyle #travel #lifestyleblog
View this post on Instagram
Shared in my story how I style my hair! 💛 I have been doing my hair the same way since I was 15 years old. Still don’t know how to use the clamp on my iron lol oh well 🤷🏼♀️ . . . #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfitinspiration #outfitpost #style #styleblogger #styleoftheday #styleinspiration #styletips #stylefile #styledbyme #outfitgrid #lookbook #streetstyle #travel #lifestyleblog
View this post on Instagram
PSA. I asked you all in my story who has awesome presets for lightroom and y’all delivered!! Before you dish out $40 + on some fancy fashion blogger presets check out @victoriabeephoto presets on Etsy!! I purchased mine for less than $5 and got 5 awesome presets called “Bali Bay”. Don’t sleep on this y’all. . . . #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfitinspiration #outfitpost #style #styleblogger #styleoftheday #styleinspiration #styletips #stylefile #styledbyme #outfitgrid #lookbook #streetstyle #travel #lifestyleblog
View this post on Instagram
#GIVEAWAY TIME!! Tis the season for giving 💛 so I am Gifting one lucky follower of mine with LOUIS VUITTON! #louisvuittongiveaway #giveaway To enter: 1. Like this pic and tag 3 Louis Vuitton loving friends ✨ (unlimited entries) 2. Follow me 3. Bonus entry: like my three last pics and subscribe to my blog KristinMarieFloyd.com (direct link in bio) Ends 12/1 . . . #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfitinspiration #outfitpost #style #styleblogger #styleoftheday #styleinspiration #styletips #stylefile #styledbyme #outfitgrid #lookbook #streetstyle #travel #lifestyleblog