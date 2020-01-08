Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is a former actress who married into the British royal family. Markle is married to Prince Harry and the couple has a son together, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. She was previously married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 until their divorce in 2013.
On Wednesday, January 8, Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were officially stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.
“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, takes her royal patronages very seriously, and that includes showing her support on World Access to Higher Education Day. The duchess wrote a letter for the ACU, of which she is the royal patron, discussing the importance of access to education for all. 📚 •🖊 Read the duchess's World Access to Higher Education Day letter in full below: “Today, on World Access to Higher Education Day, we are able to celebrate the vital role that colleges and universities play in society and how important it is for all people, regardless of gender or socioeconomic background, to have the opportunity to access this higher education. The value of this cannot be understated. Because education expands mindsets, and those minds can then expand the scope of the world at large. From a micro to a macro level, it is with education that we see great change. Earlier this year I met Simon Kiongo from Kenya, who grew up on a small family farm, and traded vegetables as a means of covering tuition costs. It struck me as such a prime example of how so many around the world yearn for education and do whatever they can to afford themselves that opportunity. Now, with support from the ACU, he is doing remarkable cancer research for his country, specifically looking at fertilizers in the food supply and the carcinogenic links that has on community health. Simon is higher education in action. The ACU highlights journeys to belonging—looking at how universities can support access to higher education for those who are most vulnerable—be it refugees or those displaced. Additionally the ACU continues to create opportunities for those within the university structure—the faculty and staff who require grants to maximize the impact of their research studies, and enabling students to exceed even their own expectations of what they can achieve. I am proud to be patron of the ACU and all that it stands for, as we champion those seeking a higher education and commit to making this world a better place—together.”