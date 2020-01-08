Jake Fromm NFL Draft: Georgia QB Declares for 2020 Draft

UGA football star Jake Fromm has announced that he is forgoing his final year of college eligibility to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Georgia signal-caller announced his decision on Wednesday, January 8 with a lengthy statement on social media.

“This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult, but through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Fromm wrote. “It is with both a hummbled and excited heart that I announce this, and I can assure you that this decision was not based on anything other than what I strongly believe is God’s will for my life.

“I have been blessed beyond measure for every day that God allowed me to be your quarterback and I pray that his light can continue to shine through the University of Georgia. I will forever be a Dawg at herat and I love each of you in Christ. Go Dawgs, and God bless.”

During his final season at the University of Georgia, the 6-foot-2 signal-caller threw for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Throughout his three years in Athens, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. Fromm’s career-high for interceptions in a season came in his freshman season with 7, while his career-high for touchdown passes was 30 during his sophomore campaign.

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.