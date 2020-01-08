COED Girl of the Day: Marina Laswick, Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, January 8, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Marina Laswick, a model living in Los Angeles, California.
Marina is originally from Canada and is a popular model, blogger, and content creator. She has been represented by Elite Model Management and participated in Miss USA. Marina began modeling at the age of 16 and used the money to pay her way through college before moving to the United States and continuing her career.
She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 971,000 followers.
You can check out more photos of Marina in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.
If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.
View this post on Instagram
Change your perspective • Maybe 2019 was hard. Ups and downs. A lot of learning moments. You had goals or dreams that didn’t come to fruition. You’re ending the year feeling in a bit of a slump. • • It’s easy to have a negative attitude about what you went through or what you didn’t get done. But the new year is a time to start fresh. • • I know it’s not always easy, but try to change your perspective about the past. What did you learn? How did you grow? What will you do in the future now that you have gone through this? Hardships and setbacks are a part of life. It’s not always smooth sailing but they can make us wiser and more resilient. Don’t give up or stay bitter. Let those hard times shape you into a better version of yourself. •
View this post on Instagram
Connection • I believe that we are all made for community. It’s hard to do life alone. We need others to celebrate with, laugh with, learn with, and cry with. Together we make each other stronger. As a natural introvert, I sometimes find this hard but when I spend quality time with loved ones or make a new friendship, it reminds me how much I really do enjoy connecting with others. • Why not remind your loved ones today how much they mean to you or reach out to a friend or somebody you haven’t talked to in a while? Connection is important, don’t let your busy schedule or other distractions keep you from it.🖤
View this post on Instagram
My husband is half Chinese and grew up in Beijing so we went back to explore the city last week. I’ve learned so much about the Chinese culture through him and I’ve really learned to love the food (especially Sichuan)❤️. I know I use my chopsticks a little differently than most 🙃 but it works for me! I hadn’t picked up chopsticks before meeting my husband so I’ve come a long way💃🏼! Do you like Chinese food? If so, what’s your favorite dish? 🇨🇳
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes I’m ridiculous. Sometimes I’m weird. Sometimes I’m clumsy. I stopped taking myself so seriously and learned to laugh at myself. I’m not perfect and neither is my life but there’s beauty in not having it all together. It’s what makes us human and connects us all🖤.