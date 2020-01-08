Antonio Brown Says He’d Train With Floyd Mayweather for Logan Paul Fight

Antonio Brown seems to be serious about potentially fighting YouTube star Logan Paul in a boxing match. After calling out the YouTuber on social media, the troubled NFL wide receiver conducted an interview with YouTube where he discussed the possibility of the bout while also sharing his plans on how he would train.

While speaking with Complex, Antonio Brown confirmed he would accept a fight with Paul if the pay was right and Paul was genuinely interested, while also saying he would be making the move to Las Vegas to train.

More specifically, Brown said he would train with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the potential bout.

“He was calling me out for a couple of months, said he wanted to fight me. That he’s down to fight. So if old Logan want to come, see if he wants to get a little rumble on,” Brown told Complex.

That is when Brown said he would go to Vegas to train with Mayweather if Paul accepts.

“I’m going to be out in Vegas. If Logan confirms, if he’s serious about it. I don’t want him to be writing checks you can’t cash, you know, you’re coming after me for a couple of months. So I finally just hit him up like, “Hey man, I’ve seen this too much.” He must really want to make this happen,” Brown continued. I know, I’ve been hearing him talk about it a lot. Get that paper right so I can get out to Vegas and get in my zone.”

The oddsmakers released an opening line for a potential bout between the two celebrities early Tuesday morning and it was no surprise that Paul, who lost a six-round split decision in his professional debut against KSI on DAZN, was the overwhelming favorite.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

That means you would have to bet $2,000 on Paul for a measly $100 return, while a $100 bet on Brown would land you a $1,000 payday. If you put a few hundo on Brown and he brought home the win, you could be dancing with piles of cash and fit right into the music video for his new song “Whole Lotta Money.”