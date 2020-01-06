Victoria Fuller is a 25-year-old medical sales rep from Virginia Beach, Virginia and a contestant on season 24 of the popular ABC reality series The Bachelor where she will be vying for the heart of Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot from Westlake Village, California.

Scandal has surrounded Victoria leading up to the season 24 premiere, but she vows to clear her name.

“The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” Fuller wrote on social media. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

According to her ABC bio, Victoria “works part time at a yoga studio, but her true passion is her career in medical sales where she works super hard. Victoria is looking for a guy that can make her laugh and melt her heart. She wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly. She wants a man who can not only give her unconditional love, but can also give that love to her dog Buxton because they are a package deal.”

